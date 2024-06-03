Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 171 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Block alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Block by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.