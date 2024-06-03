Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Summit Therapeutics worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

