Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.