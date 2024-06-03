Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 11,498 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.41 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

