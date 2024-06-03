Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
VEEV opened at $174.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.36 and a 52-week high of $236.90.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
