Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $240.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average is $200.38. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $250.85.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

