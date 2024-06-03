Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.46% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $114.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

