Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $205.90 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $209.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.