Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.75 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 810,183 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 416,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.