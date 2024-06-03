Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $25.84 on Monday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

