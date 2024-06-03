Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

