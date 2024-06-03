Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,748 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $136.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.59 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.