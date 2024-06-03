Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,748 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $136.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.59 and a 52-week high of $237.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
