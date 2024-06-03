Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.