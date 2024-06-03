Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,067 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $202.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.