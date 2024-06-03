Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,172 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $252.78 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $254.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

