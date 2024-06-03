Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,851 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

ES stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

