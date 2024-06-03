Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,639 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $312.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

