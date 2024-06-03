Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Genmab A/S worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

