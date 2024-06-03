StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

