StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIF opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 9.30%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

