StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.