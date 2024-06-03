StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LL opened at $1.70 on Monday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LL Flooring

Get Free Report

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

