Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $22,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $16.07 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CleanSpark by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

