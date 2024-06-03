TD Asset Management Inc Buys 9,677 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 81.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 460,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

