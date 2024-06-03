TD Asset Management Inc Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

