TD Asset Management Inc Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.3 %

ARE opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

