TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. abrdn plc raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

DTE stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

