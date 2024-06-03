TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $650.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

