TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 12,684 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 399,961 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

