TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 21,657 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.