TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 24,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $15,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 276,898 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 840.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.
Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Reynolds Consumer Products Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
