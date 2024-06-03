TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 88,191 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,191 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

