TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

