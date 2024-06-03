TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,722 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.72% of TreeHouse Foods worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of THS opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

