TD Asset Management Inc Sells 66,600 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

