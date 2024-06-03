Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,135,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 122.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $178.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $570.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

