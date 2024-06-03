TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,420,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 164.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 850,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

