The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,157 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,777 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 205,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 604,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 81,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

E.W. Scripps Profile



The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.



