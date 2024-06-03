The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at $131.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

