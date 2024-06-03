The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HOKCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance
Shares of HOKCY stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.93.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
