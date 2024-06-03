The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Declares Annual Dividend of $10.00

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

RSRV opened at $184.90 on Monday. Reserve Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $175.62.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

