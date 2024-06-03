Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $170,036,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.