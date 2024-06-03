THOR Industries (THO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect THOR Industries to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.500 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.