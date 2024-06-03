THOR Industries (THO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect THOR Industries to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. THOR Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.500 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
THOR Industries Price Performance
THO stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
