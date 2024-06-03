tomiNet Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $43.83 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.37059004 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $25,975,988.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars.

