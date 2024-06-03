Trexquant Investment LP Invests $397,000 in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Altus Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,298,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Altus Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

