U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

