Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,209,810 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $237,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $783,401,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

