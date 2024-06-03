US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

