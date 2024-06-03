US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2,648.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,308,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after buying an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $632,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

