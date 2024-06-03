US Bancorp DE Sells 32,620 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period.

CMF opened at $56.43 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

